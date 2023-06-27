Ontario woman shocked condo won't allow her emotional support dog in unit

An Ontario woman said she was shocked to learn her emotional support dog wouldn't be allowed into her new condominium building.

Risa Nash-Plumb and her husband from Vaughan, Ont. decided to sell their family home after 32 years and move into a condominium unit in Thornhill.

They put a down payment on the unit, but where shocked to be told Nash-Plumb’s emotional support dog Sadie was not allowed to move in to the building because she exceeds 25 pounds.

Nash-Plum has had her dog Sadie for the past nine years and said she is not just her pet, but an animal that gives her comfort and support on her long recovery from a bad car accident.

"Sadie is my emotional support dog from the day of the accident she has been with me through everything," said Nash-Plumb.

Some condominiums will permit dogs, but only up to 25 pounds.

In Ontario, one of two conditions must apply for your animal to be considered a service animal.

The animal is easily identifiable as relating to your disability (for example, it is a guide dog or other animal wearing a vest or harness), or if you can provide documentation from a regulated health professional confirming the animal is required due to a disability.

Nash-Plumb did get a letter from her psychologist that said Sadie is an emotional support dog to help her deal with her anxieties and mental health.

However, even with the letter, the condo board said Sadie, who weighs about 60 pounds, is too large to move in.

“They don't allow dogs over 25 pounds. It's not the temperament of the dog. Twenty-five pounds is the weight limit they have set," said Ron Plumb, Risa’s husband.

The couple said they've been told if they want the unit, they should get rid of Sadie.

“They actually said just go find a dog that's 25 pounds to be your emotional support dog," said Nash-Plumb, who added “some people suggested putting her down, euthanize her."

Condo owners are required to follow the rules, by-laws and regulations set out by their condo board, but a condominium advocate says a board could makes an exception on compassionate grounds, especially with a note from a doctor.

"If a physician is providing that letter to an individual I don't see how they (the condo board) can deny it," said Linda Pinizzotto, the founder of the Condo Owners Association of Ontario.

The building is The Gazebo of Thornhill and CTV News reached out to its condo board about Nash-Plumb’s situation.

After CTV News contacted the building, they reviewed the couple's case and a lawyer and spokesperson for the condo board said, “I am pleased to advise I have instructions from the board of directors. The intent would be to allow Sadie to be kept on the property, subject to reasonable conditions.”

That was great news for Nash-Plumb, who is relieved Sadie will be allowed to move in with her.

"This is so wonderful. I’m so appreciative,” said Nash-Plumb.

In Ontario, condos can make rules if pets are allowed the number of them and their size, so if you're planning to buy a condo and have a pet keep in mind each building could have a different policy.