Headlights are also more high-tech than ever, but if you have to replace one on a newer car you may be in for a surprise. Glenbow unveils project prōjekt, a free outdoor art showcase Sixty works of art will be on display outside of the Glenbow, as the museum unveils the winners of its art contest project prōjekt. Calgary man charged in sexual assault of 90-year-old woman A Calgary man is facing charges of sexual assault and failing to abide by conditions as a registered sex offender related to an attack on a 90-year-old woman last month. Another 15 hand sanitizers added to Health Canada recall list Another 15 hand sanitizers have been recalled Canada-wide over concerns the products could pose a health risk to users, for reasons ranging from improper labelling to unauthorized ingredients.