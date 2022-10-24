ONTC CEO Corina Moore has resigned

The president and CEO of the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission (ONTC), Corina Moore, has resigned her position with the company, Al Spacek, ONTC board chairman, confirmed with CTV News on Monday.

Moore has been at the helm of the provincially owned company for the last seven years.

No explanation has been given for her departure.

An internal memo informed the workforce earlier today and thanked Moore for her leadership and the several ONTC advancements made during her tenure, including a pending return to passenger rail service from northern Ontario to Toronto.

According to the company’s website, Chad Evans has been named interim president and CEO.

“On behalf of the commission, I would like to thank Corina Moore for her seven years of dedicated service," Spacek said in an email to CTV News.

"Chad Evans has been appointed interim president and CEO to ensure the organization continues to deliver safe and reliable transportation services.”

The company described Evans as one of the architects of Ontario Northland’s transformation program.

“Chad has led and enabled the 100+ year old transportation company to adopt modern technology (and) continuous improvement practices … into daily operations,” said company officials.

