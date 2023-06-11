Opa! Greek Fest returns to London

London residents gathered at the Hellenic Centre Sunday to get a taste of Greek culture and cuisine at the ‘Opa! Greek Festival.’

“We host this to showcase our Greek culture, religion, our food, our dace, everything that we have going on to showcase it with our London community as well,” said Alexandra Kylindris.

Of course, there was a line up around the food table as people filled their plates with pasticio, loukoumades honey balls, and mousakka.

The day included dance performances, a live Greek band, and showcased local Greek vendors and business owners.