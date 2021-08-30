Open-air fire ban lifted
Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says the open-air fire ban put in place last week has been lifted.
Rainfall over the weekend eased the dry conditions that prompted the ban.
OFS says residents must still have a valid open-air fire permit in order to use outdoor wood burning fireplaces or start an open-air fire. If you do not have a permit, you can find information about how to obtain one on the city's website.
Prior to setting an open-air fire, you must first contact the OFS Communications Centre at 613-580-2880.
OFS reminds residents that open-air fires, including outdoor fireplaces, are prohibited at all times in most densely populated urban and suburban areas. You can use the online burn permit application tool to verify if your property is eligible for a permit.
Devices that do not require a permit include:
- Outdoor natural gas, propane or ethanol fireplaces.
- Approved cooking appliances include gas, charcoal or propane BBQ/hibachis or gas or propane outdoor fireplace [must be ULC approved]. (Note: the device must be designed and intended solely for the cooking of food in the open air. It must not be used to burn wood, tree limbs, branches and/or non-compostable material.)
