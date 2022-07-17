Open air fire ban lifted for the city of Ottawa
An open-air fire ban has been lifted in the city of Ottawa, as the forecast calls for heavy rain.
The Ottawa Fire Service issued the fire ban on Sunday, prohibiting campfires, brush piles and wood burning outdoor fireplaces.
On Monday, the fire service lifted the fire ban for the city. Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 15 mm of rain to fall on Ottawa today.
The Ottawa Fire Service reminds residents that they must obtain an Open Air Fire Permit in order to have an open air fire or use an outdoor wood burning fireplace.
"Open air fires including outdoor fireplaces are prohibited at all times in most densely populated urban and suburban areas," the Ottawa Fire Service said in a statement.
Devices that do not require a permit include:
- Outdoor natural gas, propane or ethanol fireplaces
- Approved cooking appliances include gas, charcoal or propane BBQ/hibachis or gas or propane outdoor fireplace (must be ULC approved)
The open-air fire ban has also been lifted in Gatineau Park.
-
N.B. RCMP investigate alleged child luring, child pornography incident on SnapchatThe RCMP in New Brunswick is looking to speak with anyone who interacted with a Snapchat user as part of an investigation into child pornography and child luring.
-
Extreme heat warning issued in parts of Simcoe County: SMDHUThe Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit issued an extreme heat warning in parts of the region for Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Calgary Transit offers discounted monthly passes for August, SeptemberCalgary Transit is offering discounted monthly passes for August and September.
-
Have you seen Mackenzie Russ-Morrison? Missing woman last seen in VancouverPolice are appealing for help finding a young woman who was reported missing three weeks ago, saying she was last seen on East Hastings Street in Vancouver.
-
COVID-19 viral levels remain high in Regina's wastewater: U of R study saysThe COVID-19 viral load in Regina’s wastewater has reduced slightly but remains high, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina (U of R).
-
Halifax shortlists 15 names to replace Cornwallis Street, seeks public inputThe Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to vote on their top three preferred street names as it moves to rename Cornwallis Street.
-
Cyclist steals car on Gardiner Expressway from elderly woman in broad daylightA cyclist stole a car from an elderly woman while she was driving on the Gardiner Expressway Monday morning, police say.
-
Construction underway on Prince Edward Island's first electric, net-zero-ready schoolConstruction on a new net-zero-ready school in Charlottetown, P.E.I., is officially underway.
-
High temperatures caused section of U.K. airport's runway 'to lift'One of the United Kingdom's largest airports suspended flights on Monday after high temperatures damaged a runway. Temperatures soared up to 37 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.