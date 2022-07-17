Open air fire ban lifted for the city of Ottawa

An open-air fire ban has been lifted in the city of Ottawa, as the forecast calls for heavy rain.

The Ottawa Fire Service issued the fire ban on Sunday, prohibiting campfires, brush piles and wood burning outdoor fireplaces.

On Monday, the fire service lifted the fire ban for the city. Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 15 mm of rain to fall on Ottawa today.

The Ottawa Fire Service reminds residents that they must obtain an Open Air Fire Permit in order to have an open air fire or use an outdoor wood burning fireplace.

"Open air fires including outdoor fireplaces are prohibited at all times in most densely populated urban and suburban areas," the Ottawa Fire Service said in a statement.

Devices that do not require a permit include:

Outdoor natural gas, propane or ethanol fireplaces

Approved cooking appliances include gas, charcoal or propane BBQ/hibachis or gas or propane outdoor fireplace (must be ULC approved)

The open-air fire ban has also been lifted in Gatineau Park.