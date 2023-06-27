Open air fire ban lifted in Ottawa

Ottawa Fire Services says an open air fire ban for the city has been lifted.

OFS issued the ban last week because of hot, dry conditions, but Ottawa has seen 50 mm of rain since Saturday.

Campfires, brush piles and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are now permitted, but the fire service reminds residents that they must have a burn permit in order to have an open air fire.

FIREWORKS ALLOWED THIS CANADA DAY

The city of Ottawa has no plans to ban backyard fireworks this Canada Day.

The city of Gatineau issued a fireworks ban for Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day last weekend and Canada Day this weekend on the advice of the province's forest fire agency as wildfires continue to burn across Quebec.

There is no planned restrictions in Ottawa, the city tells CTV News; however, Ottawa's fireworks bylaw only allows backyard fireworks on Canada Day and the day before and after. The same rule is in place for Victoria Day.

The Ottawa Fire Service does recommend residents attend public fireworks displays put on by professionals over at-home versions.

#CanadaDay is almost here so...Let’s celebrate! @OttFire and @OttFirePrevent recommend attending public fireworks�� displays hosted by your municipality or other responsible organization over at home versions. #FireSafety #SimpleActionsCAnSaveLives pic.twitter.com/48nDi7PAXO