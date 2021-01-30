Ontario’s medical officers of health are calling on the Ford government to reopen all schools first before reopening other sectors of the province as transmission of COVID-19 appears to be decreasing.

Chair of The Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis issued a letter on Friday to Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The letter stresses that the “safe reopening of all schools in Ontario is essential” even before community restrictions are lifted.

“Upon careful review and consideration of local indicators, we believe it is possible, and in fact, imperative, that schools begin to open before the reopening of other sectors, as the Stay-at-Home orders are lifted provincially,” Roumeliotis says.

The council says it echoes the recently updated advice issued by Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children which warned about the harms of prolonged school closures and that in-person learning should be the “last to close and the first to open.”

Roumeliotis adds that research has proven that there is less impact from extending school closures by a few weeks than implementing additional public health measures.

“We recommend that schools be opened first, while other non-essential businesses or sectors remain closed, especially if community transmission rates in certain areas remain high,” he says.

The council agreed on four key recommendations that the government should consider for the safe reopening of schools: maximize infection prevention and control measures, interventions to reduce risks for staff, utilize testing resources for the biggest gains and reduce community transmission.

Roumeliotis says the continued implementation of infection control measures is “critically important” to limiting COVID-19 transmission.

“Increasing some of the infection prevention and control (IPAC) measures such as the daily confirmation of screening of staff and students, wearing masks, and ensuring physical distancing will help to continue to keep schools safe,” Roumeliotis states.

Along with rigorous and comprehensive public health measures, he also noted that the capacity to do complete case and contact follow up in school settings is also “crucial.”

The council recommends that safety protocols for staff should also be enhanced by reducing close unprotected staff interactions, such as during breaks and in lunchrooms.

“This includes ensuring that there are no in-person staff training, meetings or social gatherings,” Roumeliotis says.

The council also advises that itinerant teachers do not provide in-person instruction to multiple schools as they pose a higher risk for transmission.

To support active screening in schools, the council says all communities should have same day access to COVID-19 testing, especially with highly contagious variants of the novel coronavirus surfacing across the province.

While the council supports rapid testing for symptomatic individuals in the community, asymptomatic testing of staff and students is not recommended as it “identifies few additional cases.”

In light of COVID-19 variants spreading across the province, Roumeliotis says the council does not believe “they present a reason to delay a return to the classroom.

Students in the province’s COVID-19 hot spots- Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, Windsor-Essex and Hamilton- will be learning from home until at least Feb. 10.

On Monday, schools in the public health units of Ottawa, Eastern Ontario, Middlesex-London and Southwestern are allowed to return to in-person learning.

All schools in northern Ontario were permitted to reopen on Jan. 11 due to lower rates of case growth.

Last week, the province announced that schools in seven more public health units could reopen on Jan. 25, including Grey Bruce, Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge, Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, Peterborough, as well as the Renfrew County and District Public Health Unit.