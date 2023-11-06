Open beer cans found inside vehicle after rollover in Innisfil
A 31-year-old motorist faces charges of impaired driving after rolling his vehicle on Sunday afternoon in Innisfil.
Police say the vehicle left the road on 20th Sideroad, just north of the 7th Line, and crashed into the brush, ending up on its side around 4 p.m.
- Download the CTV News app free to get local news alerts
- Don't miss breaking news - Sign up for the CTV Newsletter
No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
"Alcohol - even one drink - and many drugs can impair your ability to drive safely. Make the right choices, and help prevent tragedies. Always drive sober to ensure you arrive alive and protect the lives of other motorists and pedestrians," South Simcoe police stated.
The impact caused the vehicle's airbags to deploy.
The accused, a man from Innisfil, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Along with the impaired driving charges, he was also handed a 90-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was removed from the brush and towed to an impound yard, where it will remain for seven days as a result of the charges.
-
-
Toronto Metropolitan University appoints retired judge to review open letter by legal students on Israel-Hamas warToronto Metropolitan University will be conducting an external review after more than 70 students from its law school recently signed an open letter declaring their support for 'all forms of Palestinian resistance' and denying Israel’s existence while demanding that the school administration call for a ceasefire in the region.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for man, mother involved in fatal crashDozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
-
$500K in stolen property recovered from single suspect, Kelowna RCMP sayMore than $500,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered from a single suspect in B.C.'s Okanagan, according to authorities.
-
Perth County farm incident sends one to trauma centre with serious injuriesA 34-year-old was transported to a trauma centre Monday, after police say they were injured in a farm incident in Perth County.
-
Police investigate hate-motivated graffiti at two Kitchener schoolsWaterloo regional police are investigating two separate incidents of hate-motivated graffiti at Kitchener schools.
-
Original power station transforming into craft distillery as industry booms in AlbertaStarting in 1911, the solid concrete building pushed electricity into Calgary's early power grid. But by this time next year, the former East Calgary Sub-Station in the southeast neighbourhood of Highfield will serve craft cocktails and fine food, and host events.
-
Kitchener crash closes section of Huron RoadA collision has closed Huron Road in Kitchener between Trussler Road and Amand Drive.