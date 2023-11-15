Open bottle of vodka found in car involved in two downtown crashes
A Guelph woman has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after two crashes outside a busy downtown business Tuesday evening.
Guelph police say officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in a parking lot near Gordon and Wellington streets around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the driver, a 41-year-old woman, suffering from a facial injury.
Police say investigation revealed the driver had collided with a vehicle in the parking lot of a plaza across the street, then sped across five lanes of traffic and a raised median before colliding with a concrete barrier outside a busy restaurant.
No one else was hurt.
Police say officers found an open bottle of vodka inside the car and the driver was showing signs of impairment. The same woman also faces other outstanding impaired driving charges from earlier this year.
She was charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop at a collision, driving while suspended and driving without insurance.
Her driver’s licence was suspended for a further 90 days and her vehicle was seized for seven days.
-
Toronto, one of Canada's loneliest cities – findings from the 2023 Vital Signs Report releasedToronto could be one of the loneliest cities in Canada with nearly four out of 10 residents now reporting having the feeling three or four days a week, a new report suggests.
-
Lyft launches in Kitchener-Waterloo and LondonLyft has expanded its ridesharing service to Kitchener-Waterloo and London.
-
Highways prepared for extreme weather 'new normal,' says B.C. transportation ministerBritish Columbia's transportation minister says 130 kilometres of highway that was severely damaged by flooding two years ago is now more resilient to extreme weather.
-
Inquest to be held in Sudbury man’s 2018 death while in police custodyDr. Harry Voogjarv, the North Region’s supervising coroner, has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Erkki Mannisto.
-
Calgary's BUMP Festival receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Asphalt Art InitiativeCalgary's BUMP Festival, which has been responsible for many of the spectacular murals that have transformed downtown into a kind of vertical art gallery, got some love Tuesday from the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.
-
More competition needed in grocery to help stabilize food prices: FreelandFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland says more competition is needed in Canada's grocery sector as consumers grapple with the rising cost of living.
-
Non-life threatening injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Middlesex CentreA two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an old school bus shut down a highway north of London, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a licenseA Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John RiverThe New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.