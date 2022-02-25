'Open family presence' returning to majority of long-term care homes: SHA

The majority of long-term care facilities in Saskatchewan will transition to an “open family presence” on Monday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The SHA said in a release a return to pre-pandemic family presence protocols provides residents the opportunity to welcome more family and visitors.

However, a small number of homes will not be included in the transition where enhanced precautions have been deemed still necessary by local medical health officers.

A complete list of homes and their current family presence status is available on the SHA’s website. (link)

The SHA said COVID-19 outbreaks will continue to be managed on a case-by-case basis, with the commitment to maintaining a minimum of essential family presence with additional precautions.

The SHA added that as of Feb. 22, 55 percent of SHA long-term care homes and affiliates had already transitioned to recovery family presence, accepting additional family and visitors.