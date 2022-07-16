Open fire ban issued for Gatineau Park

An open fire ban has been issued for all of Gatineau Park, as temperatures warm up to 30 C this weekend.

The National Capital Commission announced Saturday afternoon the open fire ban would remain in effect until further notice.

Under the open fire ban, open fires are not permitted in the campgrounds, picnic areas and beaches. Charcoal barbecues are also prohibited.

Quebec's Societe de protection des forets contre le feu reports a "raised" threat of fires in the Gatineau and Outaouais region. A raised threat is the third level on the five level system.

An open fire ban is currently in place in #GatineauPark and will remain in effect until further notice.



❌ No open fires in the campgrounds, picnic areas and beaches

❌ No charcoal BBQs

✔Gas BBQs are allowed



More info: @SOPFEU pic.twitter.com/4BSbxxMgUg