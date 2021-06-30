Open for good? Alberta enters Stage 3 of reopening on Canada Day

The province is set to move into the third and final stage of its Open for Summer plan on Thursday.

In Stage 3, nearly all pandemic-related health measures will be lifted including the province-wide mask mandate.

According to Alberta Health Services, masks will still be required in some settings, including while on public transit and while inside city-owned buildings.

The City of Calgary's mandatory mask bylaw will remain in place until at least July 5, while Edmonton, Okotoks and Banff have announced they will follow the province’s timeline and remove their rules on Canada Day.

The ban on indoor social gatherings will be lifted and restaurants, bars and retail outlets will once again be able to run at full capacity.

A few measures will stay in place including isolation requirements for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. Testing will still be offered to anyone with symptoms and the province will monitor the impact the move to Stage 3 has on case numbers.

"This is just a reminder that if you feel even a little bit unwell, it remains critical for you to stay home and arrange to get tested," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. "We will also continue to actively investigate and contact trace new cases, as well as screen for variants."

Hinshaw urges Albertans to remain vigilant. "COVID-19 is not going away completely. It remains a potentially serious illness that we must keep respecting."

Premier Jason Kenney has said he does not plan to bring back restrictions, adding that Alberta is not only open for summer but open for good.