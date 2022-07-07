Open letter to Ford government to address affordability, inclusiveness

United Ways from across Ontario have joined forces in calling on the newly re-elected Doug Ford PC government to address growing concerns related to affordability and inclusiveness.

“Across the board, doesn’t matter what city, what community in Ontario, we are all seeing enormous increases in the amount of need,” said Kelly Ziegner, president and CEO, United Way Elgin Middlesex.

United Way leaders from across Ontario are proposing 21 recommendations to address what they call “un-ignorable hurdles to a strong and vibrant Ontario, especially in the current crisis of affordability.”

They’ve penned an open letter to Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet, calling for action in four key areas:

Housing security

Income security and inclusive employment

Inclusive communities

Support for the social services sector

“Everyone is feeling the pinch of affordability right now, and that is amplified when you’re living on lower or fixed income,” said Ziegner. “We’re also seeing tremendous need when it comes to mental health services, housing, it runs the gamut.”

It’s a situation understood all too well by Margaret Davison. The 67-year-old Londoner said she scrapes by on ODSP, lives in rent-geared-to-income housing, and recently began using the food bank and a soup kitchen.

“A little bit embarrassed because I had to, but so grateful that it was there for me,” said Davison.

“You know like…I’m just glad that I’m in rent geared to income because I don’t know how the people that are market rents are managing,” she added while fighting back tears.

The letter goes on to commend the government on “promising policies that support Ontario workers,” including changes to labour legislation regarding temp agencies, and the $13.2 billion child care agreement with the federal government.

It asks the government to continue in this direction when it comes to supports for social services.

“Locally, in Elgin Middlesex, we’re hearing the same thing from those front-line agencies, where people are not having enough to scrape by, let alone participate in their community,” said Ziegner.

Among the recommendations that hits close to home for London residents is the call for immediate passage of the Our London Family Act, which recognizes last year’s tragic deaths of the Afzaal family, and aims to end racism.

“These are policy recommendations that could and should work across all parties, and so that’s the spirit in which we come to these conversations,” said Ziegner.