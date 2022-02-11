Open letter to parents by local health officials urges vaccination for children ages 5-11

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and local partners have issued an open letter to parents and caregivers about vaccination for children ages five to 11.

The vaccination rate for that age group in Windsor-Essex is at 40 per cent for one dose and about 18 per cent for two doses. The provincial goal is 70 per cent.

"It's particularly important to vaccinate young people because it not only helps them but it makes them less likely to get sick, less likely to be admitted to hospital, and less likely to suffer the most severe consequences of COVID-19,” said acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai. “It also helps break the chain of transmission."

The letter states real world data on children who have received the COVID-19 vaccine demonstrate that the benefits of receiving the vaccine far outweigh any potential risks of vaccination.

President of the Essex County Medical Society Dr. Vikesh Miraj said it is important to improve vaccination rates and protect the community.

“Highlighting the safety is an absolute priority as well, so overall just raising the profile of this topic and trying to get legitimate information out there," said Miraj.

Miraj said that he has vaccinated his own 11 year old child.

“That’s the highest and strongest testimony that I can give,” said Miraj.

The chief of staff from Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Dr. Andrea Steen said vaccine hesitancy is not new.

“I’ve been in practice for 30 years and we saw this when the chicken pox vaccine came out in the late 90s there was hesitancy,” she said. “No one even hesitates to get that shot now.”

The local doctors are encouraging parents and caregivers to speak with their child’s health care provider to address any of the questions or concerns they may have about getting their child vaccinated. Free phone consultations with health professionals are also available by appointment through SickKids Hospital by calling 437-881-3505 or Scarborough Health by calling 416-438-2911 ext. 5738.