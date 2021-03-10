The executive director of one of Canada’s oldest artist-run galleries in Victoria has died.

Adhiraj “Raj” Sen, executive director of the Open Space gallery on Fort Street, had been in a coma since the beginning of the month, according to board chair Charles Campbell.

Sen died on Sunday surrounded by his family, according to a statement from the centre on Tuesday evening.

Open Space will remain closed until March 17 as staff and volunteers grieve his loss.

Sen, a University of Victoria graduate, joined Open Space in June 2018 and led the centre through a difficult period in its history.

“Raj has been an incredible and indescribable presence at Open Space,” Campbell said. “He took over at a time of tremendous change and in less than three years at the centre, started a new, inclusive, and exciting chapter in the Open Space story.”

Campbell said the artist-run centre will be “forever grateful” for Sen’s work.

“He lit up the room with his quiet yet distinct sense of style, subtle wit, and a laugh that still warms my heart,” Campbell said.

Prior to joining Open Space, Sen spent five years in the international art world, most recently as director of the Singapore branch of the Sundaram Tagore Gallery.

Sen leaves behind a wife and two children. His family is asking for privacy at this time.

A fundraiser has been established by Sen’s friends to support the family. Messages of condolences and memories can be sent to careof@openspace.ca, and will be passed on to the family.

Open Space is currently celebrating its 50th year in operation after first opening its doors in 1971.