Open streets project could return for Winnipeg cyclists this year; pedestrians will have to wait to use the routes

A City of Winnipeg committee is proposing to expand a pilot project for cyclists this summer, however, pedestrians will have to wait a bit to use the program this year.

According to the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works, a total of 14 routes are being proposed for the Enhanced Summer Cycling Route pilot project, which would run from May 3 to November 5.

The paths are only for cyclists, as an amendment needs to be made to the Highway Traffic Act to allow pedestrians to walk on the roads.

The list of routes includes the following:

Lyndale Drive—Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street

Scotia Street—Anderson Avenue (at St. Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenue

Wellington Crescent—Academy Road (at Wellington Crescent) to Guelph Street

Wolseley Avenue—Raglan Road to Maryland Street

Churchill Drive—Hay Street to Jubilee Avenue

Egerton Road—Bank Avenue to Morier Avenue

Kildonan Drive—Helmsdale Avenue to Rossmere Crescent and Larchdale Crescent to Irving Place

Kilkenny Drive—Burgess Avenue to Patricia Avenue and Kings Drive

Rover Avenue—Hallet Street to Stephens Street

Youville Street—Eugenie Street to Haig Avenue

Alexander Avenue—Arlington Street to Princess Street

Ravelston Avenue—Plessis Road to Wayota Street

Linwood Street—Portage Avenue to Silver Avenue

Harbison Avenue West—Henderson Highway to eastern terminus

The project would limit traffic on the routes to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the summer and fall.

Last year, the city opened nine routes for its open streets program in April to help people stay active during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to help ensure physical distancing.

The committee wants the city’s traffic bylaw to be amended to include the new routes for the program.

While the program is currently only for cyclists, the committee is also asking the public service committee to meet with the province to examine a potential amendment to the Highway Traffic Act to allow pedestrians to walk on the roadway when a sidewalk is present.

The issue will be discussed during Thursday’s committee meeting.