'Opened my eyes': Families of James Smith Cree Nation victims say inquest offered answers

The jury at one of the largest inquests in Canadian history has started deliberations.

As jurors carefully consider the evidence brought before them, some of the victims' families say the process has already brought some long-awaited answers.

Over the past two weeks Joyce Burns listened to heart-wrenching testimony, better understanding why the father of her grandchildren killed her husband and 10 others.

“He was neglected, he was abused, he didn’t know how to change his life,” Burns said.

“It opened my eyes.”

In September 2022, Myles Sanderson went on a stabbing rampage, killing 11 people in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby community of Weldon.

Deborah Burns' father was one of Sanderson's victims. She too believes the inquest provided some needed answers.

"We were angry, we were confused, we had a lot of questions about the how, the why, and yeah we’re satisfied with some of it," Burns said

During the inquest, family members of the victims were able to question witnesses, which brought some comfort to Buggy Burns, who lost his wife and adult son in the tragedy.

Chelsey Stonestand spoke to the media on his behalf, explaining how the inquest has changed him.

"Buggy speaks openly about the different changes he’s observed within himself, which is being able to sleep more, have a clear mind, being able to have some comfort in the loss his wife and son," Stonestand said.

The inquest spent a great deal of time shedding light on Sanderson’s childhood trauma, struggles with addictions, and his release from prison.

"It's important to note that the justice system didn't just fail Myles ... there’s no one person responsible, Stonestand said.

Now the jury will return recommendations to prevent similar tragedies.

Darryl Burns lost his sister that day, he is hopeful the jury's recommendations lead to change.

"The recommendations I hope improve life for our people," he said.

The lawyer for James Smith said leadership would like to see a national inquiry to address some of the more complex issues that may have led to the mass killing.

In giving his instructions, the presiding coroner asked the six jurors to make meaningful recommendations.