Opening day at downtown Windsor Starbucks

Popular coffee giant, Starbucks, has officially opened up shop in downtown Windsor.

The chain opened its newest Windsor location at the corner of Ouellette Avenue and Park Street on Wednesday.

The coffee shop had been in the downtown core at the corner of Ouellette Ave. and University for 15 years before closing in July 2019.

Since then, another Starbucks with a drive-thru has opened at Tecumseh Road and McDougall.

Starbucks also has shops on Huron Church, Lauzon Road, Walker Road, Howard Avenue, Devonshire Mall and in St. Clair Beach and LaSalle.