Opening night at the Stratford Festival

The Stratford Festival is raising the curtain on its 2022 season.

The festivities officially kick off Thursday night with a parade from the Stratford Police Pipes and Drums, followed by a red carpet event and a performance of Hamlet.

This is an exciting night for the festival and fans alike.

Not only is the Stratford Festival is celebrating its 70th anniversary, but it’s the first time in two years there will be a full slate of performances. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic, while a scaled-back version was held in 2021.

Thursday marks the first night of opening performances.

A red carpet event will also be held Friday and Saturday, to mark the opening night performances of Chicago and Richard III. A “Celebration of Light” drone show over the Avon River will take place Saturday after final bows.

STRATFORD FESTIVAL SHOWS

The Stratford Festival is promising an exciting lineup for its 2022 season.

One of its biggest productions is Hamlet, with Amaka Umeh making festival history as the first Black actor to play Hamlet.

Colm Feore, a veteran of stage and screen, will star in Richard III. The play was also performed at the inaugural Stratford Festival in 1953, with Alec Guinness playing the title role.

Other productions for the 2022 season include: Chicago, Little Women, All’s Well That Ends Well, Every Little Nookie, Hamlet-911, The Miser, Death and the Kind’s Horsemen, and 1939.

More information on performances, dates and ticket availability can be found on the Stratford Festival’s website.

Earlier this year the festival also officially opened its new Tom Patterson Theatre.