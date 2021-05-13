Opening of Chief Mountain Alberta border crossing postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirms a seasonal border crossing from Montana into Alberta will not open as scheduled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Chief Mountain Alberta border crossing, which provides access to Highway 6 near Waterton Lakes National Park, normally opens each year on May 15 and closes for the season on Sept. 30.

CBSA officials say the border crossing will remain closed until further notice.

The border crossing did not operate in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the pandemic-related restrictions on international travel.

Travellers with a right of entry to Canada or an exemption to travel restrictions may enter Canada at the Carway (Highway 2) or Coutts (Highway 4) border crossings. Mandatory quarantine/isolation rules remain in effect.