Opening of Tinkertown delayed due to flooding conditions

A popular Manitoba amusement park has delayed its opening for the season due to flood conditions.

According to Tinkertown staff members, flooding has created extremely wet conditions at the amusement park, which forced them to push back the opening.

Tinkertown was originally scheduled to open over the May long weekend. However, it will now open on May 28 at noon.

