Opening practice sessions cancelled at World Women's Curling Championship

Teams were supposed to hit the ice this week at the Markin MacPhail Centre in Calgary to start practicing for the World Women's Curling Championship, which starts on Wednesday.

However they learned Tuesday those sessions have been put on ice.

They've been cancelled to allow Alberta Health Services to continue their testing and investigation after two positive COVID-19 tests were identified in pre-competition screening.

Kerry Einarson and her Manitoba-based team will represent Canada at the Worlds. They and other top international teams have already been in the bubble. The two positive tests came from a team that hadn't entered the bubble yet.

Einarson says it's not news you want to hear.

"When I woke up the other morning I was like, 'Oh no,'" she said. "But I knew that it wasn't in our bubble here so I knew that it would still be a go. You never want to hear about positive cases. You just want to make sure everyone is healthy and safe."

BRIMMING WITH CONFIDENCE

Einarson has been on a roll since entering the Curling Bubble back in February. She and teammates Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Brianne Meilleur repeated as Scotties Tournament of Hearts champs.

In March, Einarson teamed up with Brad Gushue to win the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship and this month, Team Einarson were back on the ice to win their second straight Players Championship.

Einarson says the team is brimming with confidence heading into the Worlds.

"Having won the Players Championship last week it definitely gives us some momentum going into the Worlds," Einarson told the media on Tuesday.

"We're very excited to start and in that final game (at the Players Championship) we played really so it's something to take forward."

FIRST TIME AT WORLDS

For Team Einarson, this will be their first time representing Canada at the Worlds. They were supposed to do that last year in Prince George, B.C. but that event was cancelled just before it was gong to start because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Einarson says they've waited a long time to do this.

"We didn't get the opportunity last year so we're definitely going to embrace it. We're going to be off social media and just focus on ourselves and Team Einarson," she said.

"We're not putting that pressure on ourselves because we're just going to go out there and do what we love and do our thing."

WEARING CANADIAN COLOURS PROUDLY

Team Einarson has already received their Team Canada jerseys. According to Vice Skip Val Sweeting it's gong to be a proud moment when they step onto the ice as Team Canada on Friday.

"The Canada jerseys are amazing and it's definitely a different experience this year. It's much more positive and we're super excited to wear them and represent Canada.

FEELING THE LOVE FROM HER FAMILY

When it's all said and done Team Einarson will have spent over two months in the curling bubble. The sacrifice hasn't been easy because they've had to be away from their families for such a long time.

Einarson says Zoom calls have helped and so did a recent gift from her kids."

"I've been getting so much support from home and I just got a care package with Mother's Day cards from my daughters which really brought a smile to my face and some tears," she laughed.

"I'm definitely feeling the love."

Team Canada will open up the World Women's Curling Championship on Friday afternoon when they take on Team Sweden.