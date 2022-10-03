Opening weekend for northern OHL teams
The Ontario Hockey League season got underway this weekend and here is a look at how the three teams from the north did and what is ahead in the next week.
Sudbury Wolves started the season with its home opener Friday against Barrie Colts, losing 5-6.
Sunday, the team started its four-game road trip with a win against the Mississauga Steelheads 6-2.
Their next game is Thursday when the Wolves will play the Windsor Spitfires before crossing the border next weekend to play the Flint Firebirds on Saturday and Saginaw Spirit on Sunday.
The Wolves' next home game Oct. 14 will see a rematch against the Barrie Colts.
In Sault Ste. Marie, the Soo Greyhounds hosted one of its northern rivals, the North Bay Battalion, with two back-to-back home games.
The Battalion took Game 1 with a score of 4-1 on Friday and the Greyhounds rallied to win Game 2 with a score of 6-4 on Saturday.
The Battalion has three more games on the road -- in Peterborough, Kingston and Ottawa -- before their
First home game Oct. 13.
Meanwhile, the Greyhounds have one more home game on Wednesday against the Flint Firebirds before heading out on a three-game road trip.
The Hounds will play the London Knights on Friday, Sarnia Sting on Sunday and Windsor Spitfires on Monday.
