Openness and inclusion highlighted at Halifax Hockey Summit

The Black Hockey History Tour mobile museum is a legacy project that travels around North America to help inform and educate all who enter.

It is currently parked in downtown Halifax.

"We want you to come in and experience the history and contributions of black athletes in the game of hockey, young old, male and female," said curator Kwame Damon Mason.

The museum is part of the Halifax Hockey Summit which is a two day symposium to help spark positive change in hockey by having difficult conversations that connect directly to numerous social issues.

"I'm encouraged by the show of support the people in the room who don't look like me, are willing to do," said summit organizer Kendrick Douglas. "I am also saddened but not surprised by some of the stories I have heard."

Those who attend are encouraged to take what they learn back to their various hockey organizations and then make changes that are needed to create safer environments by making the sport more inclusive.

"We have heard disparity about pay for black players in professional hockey that we haven’t heard before" said Dean Smith from the Hockey Nova Scotia Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.

Amy Walsh, Hockey Nova Scotia executive director, said the summit featured a focus on women who play, coach and participate in hockey at all levels.

"I think it is our biggest opportunity for growth," said Walsh, who added there needs to a culture shift in hockey to be applied to multiple levels. "This weekend was not about being right, it was about getting it right."

Summit organizers and attendees hope growth and conversations about off ice issues lead to action and steps forward to help improve the game.