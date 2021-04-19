Operating room at Timmins hospital receives $250K boost from Lake Shore Gold

Lake Shore Gold has donated $250,000 to the Timmins & District Hospital Foundation to be used to upgrade an operating room within the hospital.

In a news release Monday, the foundation said operating rooms are specialized workspaces that require highly functional equipment of the highest quality.

“This generous donation, to upgrade OR No. 14, will increase access to state of the art laparoscopic technology to support laparoscopic surgery, which is used extensively in general surgery, gynecology and urology," Joan Ludwig, chief nursing executive and vice-president of clinical services, said in the release.

The benefits of the upgrade include less invasive surgery for patients, with reduced hospitalization time, and faster post-operative recovery. It will also significantly increase access to laparoscopic procedures, reduce wait times for surgical procedures, promote OR efficiency and more flexibility in OR bookings, and provide increased support for specialist recruitment.

“It’s an opportunity that we, as an organization, are proud to contribute to," Marcel Cardinal, director of environment and sustainability with Lake Shore Gold, said in the release.

"Understanding the importance of healthcare facilities for the city’s residents and our employees is paramount. Donations are simply not possible without the hard work and dedication demonstrated by our employees during these trying times.”

Dave Kohtala, Foundation chairperson, said the donation will benefit the hospital in many practical ways.

“As a symbol of our gratitude, you can find the name Lake Shore Gold, a subsidiary of Pan American Silver, prominently displayed on the Giving is Receiving Wall located in the promenade of the hospital," Kohtala said in the release.

"We recognize individuals, families, groups and businesses whose donations have helped ensure our hospital and healthcare teams can deliver the best specialized care to the patients in the district.”