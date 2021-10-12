Operating season extended at New Brunswick’s Fundy Trail Parkway
New Brunswick’s Fundy Trail Parkway is extending its season due to high demand.
The site’s operating season usually runs from the Victoria Day long weekend to Thanksgiving Monday.
Plans were already underway to keep the parkway open a few days past its traditional closing date. A decision was made late Monday to keep the site open even longer.
The Fundy Trail Parkway will now conclude its 2021 season on Sunday October 24 at 5 p.m.
The tourist attraction has fared well throughout the pandemic. James Donald, president of the parkway’s board of directors, says 2021 visitor numbers are up about 35 per cent over pre-pandemic figures.
A new chip-sealed connector road opened in September, linking the parkway’s eastern entrance to Fundy National Park and the village of Alma. At this time, provincial COVID-19 restrictions prohibits non-essential travel into Zone 1 (which includes Fundy National Park and Alma).
