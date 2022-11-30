Operation Caliper: Two men, three women arrested in connection with Saint John drug-trafficking investigation

Five additional people have been arrested in relation to Operation Caliper, a six-week drug trafficking investigation by the Saint John Police Force.

According to police, search warrants were executed by the Integrated Enforcement Unit (I.E.U.) at an address in the city's north end on Tuesday and the following items were seized:

a loaded handgun

a loaded shotgun

a cross bow

$14,285.00 in Canadian currency

a large quantity of substances believed to be fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth, hydromorphone, methamphetamine pills, and perocet pills with an approximate street value of $80,000.00

approximately 118,000 contraband cigarettes with an approximate street value of $20,000.00

During the search, police say two men and three women were arrested for several drug and weapon related offenses.

The two men and a 70-year-old woman were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The other two women, ages 30 and 65, were released on an undertaking to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2023.

So far this month, the investigation has led to a total of seven arrests in relation to drug trafficking within the province.