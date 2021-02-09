Thousands of dollars in COVID-19 fines were issued over the weekend after Surrey police busted an illegal nightclub.

Surrey Mounties say the nightclub operating near King George Boulevard and 105A Avenue had been the subject of previous investigations for violating public health orders, with fines being issued on three other occasions.

When police went to the location again on Feb. 7 at about 1 a.m., they found 22 people inside and issued 26 $230 tickets totalling nearly $6,000. The event organizer wasn't given a $2,300 ticket, but police said they were told to appear in court for hosting a non-compliant event during the pandemic.

“The Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team will continue to pursue individuals and hosts who contravene the current public health orders," said Sgt. Tyler Wickware, in a news release.

Those weren't the only COVID-related fines handed out over the weekend, Surrey Mounties say. On Feb. 6, police issued a $1,150 fine under the Quarantine Act after a man allegedly didn't follow conditions after returning to Canada.

As well, Surrey RCMP went to a restaurant near 138 Street and 70 Avenue after getting reports that a wedding was happening. Police said they found at least 20 people in a private room at the restaurant and the owner was handed a $2,300 ticket for hosting the event.

Finally, a gathering was reported in a home near 148 Street and 61 Avenue and the host was fined $2,300.

"Stopping the spread of COVID-19 is a shared responsibility; we will conduct enforcement against those whose actions are contrary to the safety of our community," Wickware said.