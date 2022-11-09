Operation Red Nose returns to Saskatoon

Operation Red Nose is back on Saskatoon streets after two years due to the pandemic.

The campaign kicked off Wednesday and will offer an option for drivers in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Yorkton and The Battlefords to get home safely.

“The past few years have certainly been punctuated with important challenges and uncertainties, but we are very proud of our local host organizations for their tireless work. 2022 will mark a new beginning for many of them and we are grateful for all the work accomplished so far for the success of the upcoming campaign,” Jean Marie De Koninck, founding president of Operation Red Nose, said in a news release.

Volunteers will be offering rides from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31.

Money raised goes back into the community for youth or amateur sports.

This is the 14th annual road safety campaign in Saskatchewan.