Operation Street Sweep nets several arrests in southern Alberta

RCMP in Nanton, Claresholm and High River made several arrests and handed out some hefty speeding tickets on Thursday during what's being dubbed as Operation Street Sweep in the southern Alberta towns.

The effort was aimed at locating people wanted on warrants, checking that release conditions were being followed and targeting aggressive drivers.

The arrests included:

A 42-year-old female from Claresholm arrested on 14 outstanding warrants and remanded into custody after a bail hearing;

A 40-year-old male from Nanton arrested on 26 outstanding warrants and remanded into custody after a bail hearing;

A 48-year-old female from Nanton arrested on a warrant who is awating a bail hearing on Friday afternoon, and;

A 47-year-old male from Claresholm arrested on a warrant who was released on a promise to appear in provincial court.

Police also received reports of a known prolific offender driving a vehicle contrary to release conditions however the driver fled when officers attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle got stuck in a wooded area northwest of Claresholm and the driver fled on foot.

After a four-hour search, RCMP police service dog Monty was brought in and located the suspect.

A 59-year-old man from Claresholm was arrested and charged with:

Flight from police;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Three counts of failure to comply with a release order

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway;

Driving a motor vehicle with no licence;

Driving a motor vehicle with improper use of a licence plate, and;

Driving a motor vehicle with no registration.

He remained in custody on Friday afternoon awaiting a bail hearing.

Two drivers were also pulled over for speeding, one clocked at 172 km/h and one at 180 km/h.

No names were released.