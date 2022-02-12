Operations at Coutts, Alta., crossing disrupted until further notice
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Officials with the Canada Border Services Agency say it is temporarily unable to provide services at the Coutts, Alta., crossing due to the ongoing protest taking place nearby.
The agency made the statement on Saturday afternoon, referring commercial traffic to a number of other crossings for the time being.
They include:
- North Portal, Sask. (approximately 870 kilometres from Coutts, 853 kilometres from Sweetgrass);
- Regway, Sask. (approximately 800 kilometres from Coutts, 710 kilometres from Sweetgrass);
- Roosville, B.C. (approximately 380 kilometres from Coutts, 377 kilometres from Sweetgrass); and
- Kingsgate, B.C. (approximately 488 kilometres from Coutts, 556 kilometres from Sweetgrass).
"The CBSA recognizes border disruptions affect both travellers and industry and we are working to restore normal border operations at this port of entry as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience while we get operations back on track," the CBSA wrote in a statement.
Any update to the services at the Coutts crossing will be made available online.
