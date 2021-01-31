Police in Vancouver have issued more than $17,000 in fines to partygoers discovered at a "makeshift nightclub" in a downtown penthouse in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department fined 77 people $230 each for violating British Columbia's COVID-19 rules prohibiting private gatherings, according to a news release.

Police also arrested the 42-year-old man who lives in the penthouse on Richards Street.

The arrest and fines were the culmination of an investigation that began a week ago, when a witness called police to report a large party inside a penthouse apartment near the intersection of Richards and Georgia streets.

At the time, police said, officers handed out "numerous fines" to a man allegedly working as a doorman, but the party host "refused to open the door and was defiant with police."

Early Sunday morning, officers returned to the apartment with a search warrant police said, adding that two additional large parties were held this weekend in the 1,100-square-foot apartment.

“Our officers found 78 people inside the three-level apartment, and none of them were wearing masks,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison in the news release. “There were menus, tables, point-of-sale terminals, and cash tills.”

Indoor social gatherings of any size are currently banned under B.C. public health orders, though people who live alone are allowed to host two people with whom they regularly socialize.

Addison said Sunday's arrest and fines should be "a lesson to anyone who thinks the rules don't apply to them."

“If you are caught hosting or attending a party during the pandemic, and continue to break the rules, you could face stiff fines or wind up in jail," he said.