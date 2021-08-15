OPH reports 13 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday

Ottawa Public Health says 13 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,977 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 593 residents have died.

Another five existing cases are now considered resolved.

The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa continues to rise and is above 130. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population is above 10 for the first time since late June.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain steady in Ottawa.

In the last 30 days, OPH has recorded 43 cases of the Delta variant locally. No one infected with the Delta variant thus far has died.

Across the province, health officials reported another 511 new cases of COVID-19 and zero new COVID-19 deaths. Another 270 existing cases are now considered resolved. Public Health Ontario added 16 cases to its total for Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different time of the day.

Eleven more cases were added across eastern Ontario on Sunday, including two in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, four in Hastings Prince Edward, and five in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 511 cases reported Sunday, health officials say 350 were in individuals who are unvaccinated and 67 were in partially vaccinated people. The remaining 94 cases were in fully vaccinated people.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said because not all hospitals report their data on the weekend, the vaccination status of hospital and ICU admissions will not be updated on Sundays and Mondays.

Ottawa Public Health does not report the vaccination status of individuals who test positive for COVID-19 locally.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 7 to Aug. 13): 10.6 (up from 9.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 6 to Aug.12): 1.0 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.15

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 774,861

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 692,964

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 75 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 137 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 129 on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported five newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,247.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 30s, one is in their 60s and one is in their 80s.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,841

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 94

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 70 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,302 (+40)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,326 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (3,612 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,286 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,276 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,685 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,343 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,971 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,098 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: One case removed from total (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,015 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

A total of 1,700 lab tests user performed at Ottawa labs.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 17 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports on COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are: