OPH reports 13 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa; weekly per capita rate falls below 20

Ottawa Public Health says 13 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

This brings Ottawa's pandemic total to 27,392 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 585 residents dying from the virus since March of 2020.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 502 new infections and said 15 more Ontarians have died. Another 830 cases across Ontario are now considered resolved. Public Health Ontario reported 17 new cases in Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across the region, Public Health Ontario added zero new cases to its totals for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit. One new case was reported in Hastings Prince Edward and in Renfrew County. One case was removed from the total in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region.

Ottawa's COVID-19 trends continue to fall, with the weekly per capita rate of new cases below 20 for the first time this year. The number of active cases is also on the decline.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 4 to June 10): 19.5 (down from 22.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 4 to June 10): 3.9 per cent (up from 3.2 per cent June 2 to 8)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.78

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 11:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 630,245

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 91,122

Total doses received in Ottawa: 663,610

As of Friday, 71 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Eleven per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older have received two doses.

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 18 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from 21 on Friday.

There are four people in the intensive care unit, up from three.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 3 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 3 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 3

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 4 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 2

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa remains below 400.

There are 354 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, down from 363 active cases Friday.

OPH reported that 21 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,453.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,117 (+119)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 323 (+1)

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 29

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 4

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,106 (+138)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 79 (+3)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two cases removed (2,240 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new case (3,501 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,151 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,187 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,606 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,293 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,946 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,089 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (519 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 709 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 10.

A total of 2,306 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 17 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday.

There were 24,099 tests processed in the past 24 hours across Ontario. The Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stood at 2.1 per cent on Saturday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed from total

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 23 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Distribution: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Service A L'Enfrance Aladin St-Anne (May 13) Dolphin Tale Child Care (May 30)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain - facility-wide (May 19) Elisabeth Bruyere Residence - REB 5 Unit (May 21) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) Garry J Armstrong long-term care home - 5th floor and 6th floor (May 24) Maison Accueil Sagesse - Unit Notre Dame (May 25) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5N (May 30) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - E5 (May 30) Maycourt Hospice (June 1)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.