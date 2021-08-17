OPH reports 14 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Tuesday

Ottawa Public Health says another 14 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported.

To date, the city has seen 28,011 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The death toll from the pandemic has stood at 593 residents since July 8. Another 18 existing cases are now considered resolved, dropping the number of confirmed active cases slightly.

There is one new COVID-19 patient in hospital locally and the weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 people continues to rise.

In the last 30 days, OPH has recorded 58 cases of the Delta variant in Ottawa. No one infected with the Delta variant has died.

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

Across the province, health officials reported 348 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. Another 10 Ontarians have died of COVID-19 but the health ministry says six of those deaths happened more than two months ago and were added Tuesday due to a data cleanup. Public Health Ontario added 12 cases to its total for Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Another 280 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Five new cases were reported across eastern Ontario on Tuesday, including three in Hastings Prince Edward and two in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark. Public Health Ontario removed one case from its total for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of Tuesday's 348 newly reported cases, 203 were in unvaccinated people and 49 were in partially vaccinated people. The government's website says 79 cases were in fully vaccinated people, leaving 17 unknown.

Of the 163 people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 but are not in the ICU, 14 are fully vaccinated and 149 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, Elliot said. There are three fully vaccinated people out of 127 in the ICU.

Ottawa Public Health does not provide the vaccination status of people who test positive for COVID-19 locally.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 9 to Aug. 15): 11.5 (up from 11.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 9 to Aug.15): 1.4 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.04

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 776,655

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 702,084

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 76 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 134 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 138 on Monday

Ottawa Public Health reported 18 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,284.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from three on Monday.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 60s, one is in their 70s, and one is in their 80s.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,841

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 112

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 62 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,307

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,327 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (3,619 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (6,297 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,280 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,687 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,349 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,972 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,100 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed from total

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports on COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are: