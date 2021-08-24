OPH reports 165 active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa; hospitalizations stable

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 22 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Monday.

To date, Ottawa has seen 28,140 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. No new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa since July 8. Another six existing cases are now considered resolved.

There are 165 known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, up from 149 in Sunday's report. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population is up, the week average testing positivity rate is down slightly and the number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals is stable.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed 639 new cases of COVID-19. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Ontario on Monday. Another 502 existing cases of COVID-19 in the province are now considered resolved. Public Health Ontario added 27 cases to its total for Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Fifteen more cases were reported around eastern Ontario, including six in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, four in Hastings Prince Edward, three in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and one each in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark and Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 639 cases reported on Monday, 515 were in people who were not fully vaccinated or who had an unknown vaccination status and 124 cases were in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are 204 people in hospitals across Ontario with COVID-19; 151 people are in the ICU.

Due to the fact that not all hospitals report on the weekends, Elliott said the vaccination status of individuals in hospital with COVID-19 is not reported on Sunday or Monday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 15 to Aug. 21): 12.9 (up from 11.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 16 to Aug. 22): 1.5 per cent (down from 1.6 per cent)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.05

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 783,139 (+2,344)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 717,818 (+5,602)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 85 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 78 per cent (+1)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,381,790

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 165 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 149 active cases on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported six newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,382.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are five people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday.

Of the people in hospital, two are in their 20s (one is in the ICU), two are in their 50s, and one is in their 70s.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,338 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (3,636 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (6,341 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,304 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,704 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,361 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,973 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (521 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health says lineage and mutation data is temporarily unavailable.

Ottawa Public Health data* (as of Aug. 19):

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,842 (+1)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 111 (-1)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 50 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,317 (+9)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

The active community outbreaks are:

Sports and Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are: