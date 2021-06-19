OPH reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health says 18 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 27,544 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 588 residents have died due to the virus.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 complications fell by one in Saturday's update, but the number of people in the ICU rose by one.

Known active cases of COVID-19 remain below 300.

Across the province, the provincial health agency reported 355 new cases of COVID-19, 581 newly resolved cases, and said 13 more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19.

More than 9,000 Ontarians have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Outside of Ottawa, two new cases were reported in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit on Saturdays. Zero cases were reported in the other public health units in eastern Ontario.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 11 to June 17): 15.9 (down from 16.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 11 to June 17): 2.9 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.83

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 18:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 673,575

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 142,312

Total doses received in Ottawa: 748,790

As of Friday, 64 per cent of the total population of Ottawa has had at least one dose and 13 per cent of Ottawa residents have received two doses (71 per cent of Ottawa adults 18+ have received at least one dose)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 12 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are five people in intensive care.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 1 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 2

50-59: 1

60-69: 0

70-79: 3 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 1

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 217 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, down from 245 active cases on Friday.

OPH reported that 45 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,739.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,549 (+18)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 326

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 30

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 5

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,550 (+19)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 83

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,262 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,532 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (6,185 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,203 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (3,623 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,312 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,955 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,091 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 800 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 17.

A total of 1,912 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

Ottawa's weekly average positivity rate is 2.9 per cent.

There were 25,368 swabs processed across the province in the previous day. The Ministry of Health says that Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 1.4 per cent.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 11 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Distribution: One outbreak

Workplace - Hotel/Bed and Breakfast: One outbreak NEW

Workplace - Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Portia Learning Centre (June 15) NEW

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain – facility wide (May 19) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) Maison Accueil Sagesse - Unit Notre Dame (May 25) Maycourt Hospice (June 1) Shelter A-18110 (June 13) Supported Independent Living A-18236 (June 17) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.