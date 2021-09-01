OPH reports 10 COVID-19 patients in hospital with 1 in ICU; 20 new cases

Ottawa Public Health says another 20 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and there is one new person in intensive care because of the virus.

To date, OPH has reported 28,373 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 593 resident deaths since the pandemic began. No new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa since July 8, 2021.

Another 22 existing COVID-19 cases are now considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases to 225.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital, excluding the ICU, remained steady on Wednesday.

One new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Little School Daycare. It began Aug. 27 and involves two children.

In the last 30 days, OPH has reported 209 cases of the Delta variant in the city. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported 656 new cases of COVID-19 and said 13 more Ontarians have died, though six of the deaths are more than two months old and were added because of a data cleanup.

Another 650 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario added 22 new cases to its total count for Ottawa on Wednesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario added four cases to its total for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and four cases to its total for Hastings Prince Edward. One cases has been removed from the total for Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

The Ministry of Health says that, of today’s 656 new cases, 397 were found in unvaccinated individuals, 52 were in partially-vaccinated individuals, 152 were in fully-vaccinated individuals and 55 were in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of 339 people in the province hospitalized with COVID-19, 36 are fully vaccinated. Among 163 people in ICUs, 12 patients are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health says between July 24 and Aug. 27, the risk of COVID-19 infection among the unvaccinated vaccine-eligible population was 15 times higher than it was for the fully vaccinated population.

Five-week Rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 population:

Fully vaccinated: 13.7 (94 cases)

Partially vaccinated: 66.0 (58 cases)

Unvaccinated: 206.5 (310 cases)

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 24 to Aug. 30): 19.6 (up from 19.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 25 to Aug. 31): 1.9 per cent (unchanged from Aug. 23-39)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.99

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 791,007 (+1,860)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 731,198 (+2,914)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 86 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 79 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 225 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 227 cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 22 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,555.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 10 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Wednsday. One person is in intensive care

Age cagetories of the people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 3

40-49: 3

50-59: 3

60-69: 1 (this person is in the ICU)

70-79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,372 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (3,671 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (6,410 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,347 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One case removed from total (3,735 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,374 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,981 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (521 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 337

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 45 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,452

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case removed from total

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are: