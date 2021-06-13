OPH reports 34 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths Sunday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 34 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the public health unit's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 27,426 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since March 11, 2020. A total of 585 residents have died due to COVID-19. OPH did not report any new deaths on Sunday.

Health officials reported 530 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario on Sunday, along with 763 newly-resolved cases, bringing Ontario's active case count to its lowest level since August 2020. Public Health Ontario added 24 new cases of COVID-19 to its total for Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Seven more Ontarians have died from COVID-19.

Ten more cases of COVID-19 were reported across eastern Ontario on Sunday: four in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; two in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health's region; zero in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region; three in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit; and one in Renfrew County and District Public Health's region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 5 to June 11): 18.8 (down from 19.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 4 to June 10): 3.9 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.80

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 11:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 630,245

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 91,122

Total doses received in Ottawa: 663,610

As of Friday, 71 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Eleven per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older have received two doses.

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 14 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from 18 on Saturday.

There are three people in the intensive care unit, down from four.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 3 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 3 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 1

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 3

80-89: 2

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa remains below 400.

There are 350 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 354 active cases Saturday.

OPH reported that 38 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,491.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,254 (+137)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 323

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 29

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 4

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,245 (+139)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 80 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,240 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 15 new cases (3,516 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (6,159 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,191 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (3,609 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,296 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,946 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,089 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide updates on weekends.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday.

There were 20,731 COVID-19 tests processed in the past 24 hours across Ontario. The Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province rose from 2.1 on Saturday to 2.6 per cent on Sunday.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Five new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Distribution: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Dolphin Tale Child Care (May 30) St. Laurent Academy Daycare (June 2)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain - facility-wide (May 19) Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22) Garry J Armstrong long-term care home - 5th floor and 6th floor (May 24) Maison Accueil Sagesse - Unit Notre Dame (May 25) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5N (May 30) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - E5 (May 30) Maycourt Hospice (June 1)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.