OPH reports 4 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1 new death Monday

Ottawa Public Health said Monday that four more people are in hospital because of COVID-19 and one more person has died due to the disease. There is one fewer patient in the ICU.

The OPH COVID-19 dashboard shows 64 residents of Ottawa are hospitalized because of COVID-19. Five of them are in the ICU.

Following Ministry of Health direction, Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for active COVID-19. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital.

OPH reported 526 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday. Due to the limited scope of testing, however, officials caution that this figure is likely an underrepresentation of the amount of COVID-19 in the community. Another 661 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases.

To date, OPH has recorded 50,309 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began. A total of 637 residents of Ottawa have died with COVID-19 and 41,455 people have seen their cases resolve.

The local health unit does not report the vaccination status of individual cases in Ottawa.

According to provincial data, there are at least 2,467 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Ontario, including 438 in intensive care; however, not all hospitals report COVID-19 data on weekends and updated vaccination data is not available for these individuals.

Ottawa Public Health expanded walk-in eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines Monday to residents of Ottawa who are pregnant, over 60, or who are health-care, child-care, or education workers.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 2 to Jan. 8): 437.5 (down from 488.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Jan. 3 to Jan. 9): 32.7 per cent (down from 37.7 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.91

Known active cases: 8,217 (-136)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 64 people in Ottawa hospitals on Monday who are being treated for an active COVID-19 infection, four more than on Sunday.

There are five people in the ICU, down from six on Sunday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 1

10-19: 2

20-29: 2

30-39: 2

40-49: 9 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 1

60-69: 8 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 14 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 20

90+: 5

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 898,419 (+1,672)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 827,700 (+1,693)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 419,224 (+55,306)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 26 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 29 in hospital, 8 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 21 in hospital, 11 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 18 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

17 long-term care homes

28 retirement homes

20 hospital units

34 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

1 elementary school

2 daycares and/or camps

OPH paused reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of Jan. 2, 2022.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.