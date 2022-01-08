OPH reports 51 residents hospitalized with COVID-19; two new deaths Saturday

Ottawa Public Health says 51 residents of Ottawa are in hospital, being treated for an active COVID-19 infection. This includes seven in the ICU. Two more people have died.

OPH reported 43 residents of Ottawa in hospital because of COVID-19 on Friday, and 35 on Thursday, not including patient transfers from other regions.

Following Ministry of Health direction, Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for active COVID-19. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital.

OPH reported 813 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, though with testing limited to only certain populations, this is likely an undercount of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community. Another 715 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

To date, OPH has recorded 49,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, including 633 deaths.

According to the province, there are at least 385 people with COVID-19 in ICUs across Ontario. Of those patients, 219 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 248 ICU patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status while 137 are fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 31 to Jan. 6): 554.5 (down from 601.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 31 to Jan. 6): 37.7 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.83

Known active cases: 8,273 (+96)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 51 people in Ottawa hospitals on Saturday who are being treated for an active COVID-19 infection, eight more than on Friday.

There are seven people in the ICU, two more than on Friday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 1

10-19: 0

20-29: 3

30-39: 2

40-49: 7 (2 in ICU)

50-59: 2

60-69: 9 (3 in ICU)

70-79: 11 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 15 (1 in ICU)

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 896,747

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 826,007

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 363,918

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 26 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 20 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 18 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 17 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

14 long-term care homes

23 retirement homes

17 hospital units

26 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

1 elementary school

10 daycares and/or camps

OPH paused reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of Jan. 2, 2022.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.