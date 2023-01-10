Opinions split on approval of cannabis cafes in B.C.

The results are in for a B.C. government survey that asked residents how comfortable they'd be with cannabis consumption spaces, like lounges or cafes, opening in the province.

Most people who reported using cannabis responded to the survey saying they supported legal consumption spaces and events, while most people who do not use cannabis said they do not support such businesses.

When asked what concerns people may have about cannabis consumption sites, most survey respondents – as well as public health and safety stakeholders – listed the potential for impaired driving and risks related to the sale of both alcohol and cannabis at the same site as their top concerns.

Meanwhile, respondents said potential benefits of allowing cannabis cafes included opportunities for socialization, creating jobs, and educating people on cannabis use – though respondents who identified themselves as non-cannabis users remained skeptical of these benefits.

METHODOLOGY

The province says there were notable differences when comparing the results of its telephone survey with its online one.

About 61 per cent of people who completed the phone survey said they approved of cannabis consumption spaces, while only 34 per cent of people who filled out the online survey voiced support.

The province notes that the online survey may have been impacted by self-selection bias, which refers to when someone engages in a topic because they have strong opinions on it.

In contrast, the telephone survey was made up of random individuals that were selected from all health authorities in B.C., according to the province.

Overall, 730 people completed the telephone survey, while a whopping 15,362 people filled out the online survey.

"This sample is larger than most B.C. public engagements, which may reflect strong opinions that some people hold about cannabis use and regulation," reads a report from the province released Tuesday.

The province noted that online survey respondents held stronger opinions on the topic, both in support and in opposition of cannabis consumption spaces.

"However, the findings from the online survey do not necessarily represent the broader B.C. population because of the potential for self-selection bias associated with choosing to complete the online survey," the report adds

Regardless of approval, the majority or survey respondents both over the phone and online agreed with the province's "proposed principles" on how to manage cannabis consumption sites if they were to be approved.

The five principles are:

Prioritize public health and safety

Encourage consumers to transition to regulated products

"Start low and go slow"

Collaborate with Indigenous Peoples

Respect local control over land-use decisions

"Feedback from this engagement will help inform decisions by the province on whether to allow consumption spaces, and if so, how this should be done," reads the report.

No timeline for when a decision will be made was included in the report, which can be read in full on the Province of B.C. website.