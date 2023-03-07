Opioid alert issued in Windsor-Essex after 11 overdoses reported

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) issued an alert Monday after its system flagged 11 opioid overdose emergency department visits last week.

According to the health unit, WECHU’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified an increase in the number of opioid overdose visits to the emergency room and EMS calls between Feb. 24 and Mar. 2.

Over this seven-day period, there were 11 opioid overdose emergency department visits, eight of which involved fentanyl. There were also 20 calls to EMS.

In addition, the alert noted there was a memo issued on Feb. 28 by the chief medical officer of health and the chief coroner for Ontario detailing a recent increase in the presence of xylazine and benzodiazepines in the province.

The alert outlines the following key points from the memo:

The use of xylazine and benzodiazepines alone is associated with increased risks of toxicity, which is further increased with the use of other depressants such as opioids and/or alcohol.

Although symptoms and signs are like those associated with opioids, xylazine and benzodiazepines do not respond to naloxone administration. Naloxone remains effective against acute toxicity from opioids, and it can be safely administered to people who have taken both opioid and non-opioid drugs, including xylazine and benzodiazepines

