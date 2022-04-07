Opioid drug could be circulating Saint John: police
The Saint John Police Force says carfentanil, an opioid drug meant to immobilize large animals, could be circulating in the community.
According to a police advisory issued Thursday, laboratory tests from two separate sudden deaths have confirmed the drug’s presence.
The deaths occurred in January and February, with a clinically toxic level of carfentanil detected in both cases.
Police say the Coroner’s office shared the information on Wednesday. The final causes of both deaths remain under investigation, along with a search for where the drug came from.
Carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.
The drug isn’t meant for human consumption and cannot easily be detected by sight, smell, or taste. Officials say about 20 micrograms of the drug (the equivalent of a salt grain) can be enough to kill someone.
Similar advisories about carfentanil have been issued across Canada over the past several years, with the earliest reports first appearing in western Canada.
The drug was discovered in Toronto for the first time in 2016, with suspected overdoses later reported in New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
-
Sask. mother-daughter duo post TikTok to raise organ donation awareness on Green Shirt DayTikTok sensation Bella Thomson and her mom Kyla are using the social media platform to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation.
-
Overloaded and underfunded: B.C.'s police watchdog calls for funding as investigations slowB.C.’s police watchdog says its investigations are taking too long, as its short-staffed team struggles to keep up with a growing workload.
-
Flood warning on the Red River continues for communities between St. Jean and MorrisSome communities south of Winnipeg remain under a flood warning as the Red River spills its banks.
-
All eyes on Sudbury's 'Frontier' with new lithium projectIt was a packed house at Bryston's in Copper Cliff on Wednesday as members of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce came out to hear the latest on lithium.
-
Grant to help save Fugitive Slave Chapel to be considered by city councilAfter 174 years in London, the Fugitive Slave Chapel is gradually falling victim to neglect.
-
Paramedics responding to plane crash in Golden Ears Provincial ParkParamedics were called to a provincial park in Metro Vancouver Thursday afternoon after reports of a plane crash.
-
Canada clawing back settlement to RCMP officer who was sexually assaulted on the jobA former RCMP officer who was awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars for abuse she suffered while in uniform is having a large part of her settlement clawed back by the federal government.
-
Not all Nova Scotian’s ready to 'get back out there'Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health has confirmed the province is in its sixth wave of COVID-19, but public health measures are unlikely to be reinstated.
-
Sault businessperson heading to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainian refugeesRobert Peace will be volunteering for a non-government organization known as ADE, helping to transport Ukrainians from Romania to other countries across the continent.