Opioids cut with benzos linked to jump in suspected overdoses in Simcoe County
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says an increase in suspected overdoses in Simcoe County is connected to opioids cut with benzodiazepines - medications known as a type of tranquillizer.
According to public health, overdose visits to the hospital have jumped over the past several weeks and have "generally remained higher than the visits in the first half of 2021."
The health unit says fentanyl has been found to be mixed with benzodiazepines, heroin, cocaine, crack, and counterfeit pills made to look like prescription drugs.
The health unit added that individuals who use drugs or pills for non-medical purposes are at a greater risk of an overdose because they are often unaware of what is in the drugs.
Health officials warn the public there is "no way to be sure what ingredients are in street drugs."
It advises never using drugs alone, starting with small amounts, and always carrying naloxone.
