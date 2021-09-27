OPP accuse 14-year-old of driving stolen car

Ontario Provincial Police say a 14-year-old was arrested last week after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

In a tweet, the OPP said a vehicle in South Glengarry, Ont. was reported stolen at around 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.

The vehicle was spotted the next morning at around 10 a.m. An officer tried to pull it over, but the driver did not stop. The vehicle was seen about two hours later in Martintown, Ont., where bystanders helped delay the driver until police could arrive.

Police allege the bystanders were threatened and one was assaulted, though no injuries were reported.

A 14-year-old boy from South Glengarry, Ont. is now facing charges of fleeing police, possession of property obtained by crime, assault, and uttering threats.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.