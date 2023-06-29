OPP advise drivers to use caution this Canada Day long weekend

With the Canada Day long weekend approaching, many drivers hit the road Thursday to beat the Friday traffic up north.

Highway 400 already started getting busy by mid-afternoon.

Police say some recent statistics are troubling to hear and are pleading with drivers to follow the road's simple rules.

"Right now, seatbelts and safety equipment is the only category of the big four that we have seen a significant increase in road deaths," says OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. "People died in the last five years because they were not wearing their safety equipment. We've already had 160 people die in collisions all across the province in all types of categories."

A recent survey conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association shows far too many people are not paying attention behind the wheel these days.

"In our survey, 44% of respondents did admit to driving at some point distracted and meeting the definition of a distracted driver, that is an increase up from 2022 and also from 2019 year over year," says CAA SCO Assistant Vice President Teresa Di Felice.

The price of gas is expected to jump four cents a litre Friday.

Police want to remind drivers they will be out in full force on Highway 400 this weekend. They say the Canada Day long weekend is always one of the busiest and to keep that in mind before heading out.