OPP advise drivers to use caution this long weekend

With the Civic Holiday weekend officially here, many drivers hit the road Friday morning to head north.

Police are reminding drivers and boaters that they will be out in full force this weekend in the air, on the water and on highways. Police say this long weekend historically is a bad one for drivers.

“The civic long weekend in the past ten years, 42 people have died in road collisions across the province. Last year alone, six people died in six separate crashes. You know that’s a record we don’t want to see continue,” said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt with the OPP.

With a steady flow of vehicles bound for cottage country, drivers say everyone seemed to have the same idea this morning.

“I’m just trying to beat the traffic, get there early, kind of leave as early as possible, and just try and beat everybody else, but it looks like it’s starting to build up,” said Arjun Saini, who is travelling from Toronto to Kirkland Lake.

Police are reminding motorists it will be busy for the next several days in all directions in and out of cottage country and to be cautious of other drivers.

“A lot of people are hauling their cargo, their boats and their equipment are reminded to make sure everything is properly secured and strapped down so it doesn’t come flying out of your vehicle when you’re going down the highway,” said Sgt, Schmidt.

Police encourage drivers to plan ahead this long weekend.