OPP advise of increased police presence in Brant County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are advising the public of an increased police presence in Brant County.

On Tuesday evening, OPP tweeted about the increased police presence in the area of Queen Street South in Scotland, Ont. just south of Brantford.

According to OPP, the presence is for an active investigation.

Tactical officers could be seen at the location.

It was not immediately clear what the investigation was.

This story will be updated.

